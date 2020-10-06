Full report or I quit, vows Cricket SA board member Schoeman

Proceedings on Tuesday were tense over failure to avail unrestricted access to the forensic investigation report

Cricket SA (CSA) crumbled under pressure in parliament on Tuesday and agreed to hand over an unedited version of the highly-sought forensic investigation report to the members of the portfolio committee on sports‚ arts and culture before the end of business on Friday.



CSA had an emergency council meeting on Tuesday while a delegation was being grilled by the members of the portfolio on the organisation’s failure to avail unrestricted access to the forensic investigation report...