Full report or I quit, vows Cricket SA board member Schoeman
Proceedings on Tuesday were tense over failure to avail unrestricted access to the forensic investigation report
06 October 2020 - 19:42
Cricket SA (CSA) crumbled under pressure in parliament on Tuesday and agreed to hand over an unedited version of the highly-sought forensic investigation report to the members of the portfolio committee on sports‚ arts and culture before the end of business on Friday.
CSA had an emergency council meeting on Tuesday while a delegation was being grilled by the members of the portfolio on the organisation’s failure to avail unrestricted access to the forensic investigation report...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.