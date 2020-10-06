Gunnersaurus is a goner, thanks to Covid-19, and it’s depressing

The man who was the Arsenal mascot for 26 years has been let go, yet players still earn obscene amounts

The headlines were stark: Gunnersaurus had been made redundant.



The news insisted Arsenal’s dinosaur mascot, the 2,1m tall reptile in a red and white shirt who, for two decades, shared high fives ahead of home games with an embarrassed Arsene Wenger, had been let go. He had been around since 1994, invented by an 11-year-old Arsenal fan called Peter Lovell, who won a competition to come up with a new club mascot...