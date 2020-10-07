Gareth Thomas on HIV, fighting stigma, and why a groin-grab made him miss rugby

One of sport’s most disarmingly frank personalities discusses what compelled him to disclose his status to the world

Beyond absorbing the local Welsh restrictions by which he must abide, Gareth Thomas has his own reasons for avoiding the dire daily warnings about a potentially lethal virus.



“When Covid started,” he says, “I was hearing those trigger words, which create huge amounts of fear: Virus. Disease. Deadly. That’s a big factor in why I stopped listening to everything. There were so many channels putting the fear of God into people, especially somebody like me, who has lived with HIV. You find that ‘disease’ has a very different connotation then.”..