Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane

One hopes Safa and PSL will thank the celebrated coach one day for opening their eyes

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
07 October 2020 - 19:38

Free lessons were dished out in the past week on how a historic moment should be celebrated.

The real celebrations were happening thousands of miles away from our country, but the good thing is that the moment was happening right here on our beloved continent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for Proteas and hat-tricks for Boks Sport
  2. Gareth Thomas on HIV, fighting stigma, and why a groin-grab made him miss rugby Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Luck of a draw for Bafana against France Sport
  5. Gunnersaurus is a goner, thanks to Covid-19, and it’s depressing Sport

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. Gunnersaurus is a goner, thanks to Covid-19, and it’s depressing Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | With dunces in charge, pitiful Bafana remain a laughing stock Sport
  3. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | What a king-size waste: why the fall of E Cape rugby hurts ... Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Yesterday was sweet, today saw dieback, let’s hope tomorrow ... Sport
  5. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Chris Nenzani put CSA in this mess. He can’t just duck out ... Sport
X