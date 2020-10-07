Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane

One hopes Safa and PSL will thank the celebrated coach one day for opening their eyes

Free lessons were dished out in the past week on how a historic moment should be celebrated.



The real celebrations were happening thousands of miles away from our country, but the good thing is that the moment was happening right here on our beloved continent...