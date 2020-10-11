Sport

Blast from the past: A first for SA as Dunt rifles around for a medal

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 October 2020 - 18:51

Today in SA sports history: October 12

1962 — Marjorie Dunt of Bloemfontein, the only woman in the SA team, wins the nation’s first-ever shooting world championship medal, taking silver in the now-defunct women’s 50m free rifle prone competition in Cairo, Egypt...

