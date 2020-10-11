Ticked off: Nike ‘super-shoes’ are ‘distorting runners’ abilities’

Tech gives runners a hugely unfair advantage, and it’s killing the integrity of the sport, an expert warns

Controversial “super-shoes” worn by the two middle-distance runners who smashed world records in Valencia on Wednesday are distorting the true ability of elite athletes, according to one of the most prominent scientists working in the sport.



Yannis Pitsiladis also warned that the increasing influence of advanced technology in footwear was undermining the integrity of the sport and was not being properly addressed ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games...