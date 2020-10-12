Sport

Swot a champ: Iga Swiatek’s tennis master class is a lesson for life

Having prioritised school over rankings, younger players should note the French Open winner’s attitude

12 October 2020 - 20:04 By Simon Briggs

If there is a lesson from Iga Swiatek’s phenomenal French Open, which culminated on Saturday in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, it is that a more rounded person often turns out to be a better tennis player as well.

All over the world, ambitious parents assume that their talented little shotmaker would benefit from total absorption in the game. Yet Swiatek chose to prioritise her schooling, only switching her full attention to tennis once she had completed the equivalent of matric in 2020...

