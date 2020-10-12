The ‘big picture’: Premier League overhaul rewrites the rules of the game
Liverpool and Man United team up for reforms that will leave power in the hands of the biggest English clubs
12 October 2020 - 20:05
Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League.
The two clubs have worked together on a radical set of proposals – called “Project Big Picture” – that will reshape the finances of the game. The Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would be reduced to 18 teams, and controlling power would be in the hands of the biggest clubs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.