The ‘big picture’: Premier League overhaul rewrites the rules of the game

Liverpool and Man United team up for reforms that will leave power in the hands of the biggest English clubs

Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League.



The two clubs have worked together on a radical set of proposals – called “Project Big Picture” – that will reshape the finances of the game. The Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would be reduced to 18 teams, and controlling power would be in the hands of the biggest clubs...