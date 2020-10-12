Sport

The ‘big picture’: Premier League overhaul rewrites the rules of the game

Liverpool and Man United team up for reforms that will leave power in the hands of the biggest English clubs

12 October 2020 - 20:05 By Sam Wallace

Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League.

The two clubs have worked together on a radical set of proposals – called “Project Big Picture” – that will reshape the finances of the game. The Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would be reduced to 18 teams, and controlling power would be in the hands of the biggest clubs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Donald amasses scalps in historic Harare Test Sport
  2. The ‘big picture’: Premier League overhaul rewrites the rules of the game Sport
  3. Swot a champ: Iga Swiatek’s tennis master class is a lesson for life Sport
  4. Ticked off: Nike ‘super-shoes’ are ‘distorting runners’ abilities’ Sport
  5. GAVIN RICH | Bledisloe sounds warning to Boks - they aren’t up to the Rugby ... Sport

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane Sport
  2. Solskjaer takes blame for ‘worst day’ as red-hot Spurs gun down United Sport
  3. Football is at risk of becoming a statistical dogshow Sport
  4. The IPL slogfest is a Big Mac to the first-class game’s fillet steak Sport
  5. Klopp of the heap: Liverpool hand out yet another reality check to rivals Sport
  6. Man U’s problem isn’t buying players. They’re rubbish at selling Sport
X