Blast from the past: we had the wing, they didn’t have a prayer
13 October 2020 - 19:55
2001 — The Proteas beat Kenya by nine wickets in a triangular tournament ODI in Kimberley, with all three batsmen – Boete Dippenaar, Herschelle Gibbs and Lance Klusener – scoring in the 70s.
2007 — Winger Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks carve up Argentina 37-13 in their World Cup semifinal at the Stade de France. Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, who had a brilliant game, scored a try, and eighthman Danie Rossouw also dotted down...
