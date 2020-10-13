Blast from the past: we had the wing, they didn’t have a prayer

2001 — The Proteas beat Kenya by nine wickets in a triangular tournament ODI in Kimberley, with all three batsmen – Boete Dippenaar, Herschelle Gibbs and Lance Klusener – scoring in the 70s.



2007 — Winger Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks carve up Argentina 37-13 in their World Cup semifinal at the Stade de France. Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, who had a brilliant game, scored a try, and eighthman Danie Rossouw also dotted down...