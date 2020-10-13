Who’s the greatest? Who cares. It’s been a titanic tennis era
Nadal, Djokovic and Federer are unique talents in their own right and on their preferred surfaces
13 October 2020 - 19:54
In the rarefied world of tennis, this brutal year has at least left us with a neat mnemonic. When did Rafael Nadal win his 20th major, to match Roger Federer’s tally? It was at the end of 2020, of course.
How much does this statistic matter? Very much, to the question of who finishes up leading the grand-slam race. And not at all, in terms of which member of the “Big Three” you will gravitate towards...
