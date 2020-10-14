Forward thinking: Man U’s Marcus Rashford makes a pitch to end child hunger

The MBE recipient says football is second nature, but he’s found a new mission as a campaigner

There is no doubting Marcus Rashford’s motivation. “Every single day it shocks me,” the 22-year-old England striker says as he discusses his food poverty campaign and the inequalities that exist. “It’s just mind blowing the amount of people who are suffering and the amount of people who don’t know where to get help. There’s a lot of things that would shock a lot of people if they knew the facts about the issue.”



Spreading the facts and effecting change is Rashford’s mission. It was during lockdown and having suffered a back injury in January that, it appeared, would rule him out of the remainder of Manchester United’s campaign and England’s involvement in Euro 2020 - the tournament was subsequently postponed - that he made a decision. Rashford had raised the issue of poverty before but, shrewdly, this time he decided to make his intervention far more targeted...