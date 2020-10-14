Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back

It’s been five painful years, but the Dube Birds are primed for glory again. And it seems they are in very good hands

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
14 October 2020 - 19:56

It’s always good to see a well-orchestrated plan coming together, and (Moroka) Swallows FC’s seem to be on that route.

Swallows is a good story for the health of those like me who closely follow local football, given what we’re experiencing with our national team Bafana Bafana who can’t stop embarrassing us both on and off the field...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sun shines again for Baby Jake Sport
  2. Forward thinking: Man U’s Marcus Rashford makes a pitch to end child hunger Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back Sport
  4. Blast from the past: we had the wing, they didn’t have a prayer Sport
  5. Who’s the greatest? Who cares. It’s been a titanic tennis era Sport

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | With dunces in charge, pitiful Bafana remain a laughing stock Sport
  3. New signings give Sundowns a host of post-Pitso puzzlers Sport
X