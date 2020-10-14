Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back

It’s been five painful years, but the Dube Birds are primed for glory again. And it seems they are in very good hands

It’s always good to see a well-orchestrated plan coming together, and (Moroka) Swallows FC’s seem to be on that route.



Swallows is a good story for the health of those like me who closely follow local football, given what we’re experiencing with our national team Bafana Bafana who can’t stop embarrassing us both on and off the field...