Sport

Worst of times

LIAM DEL CARME | Bledisloe opener is an ominous warning to Boks

If the All Blacks-Wallabies clash is anything to go by, we have a gargantuan task at the Rugby Championship

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 October 2020 - 20:00

Last week’s Bledisloe Cup opener between New Zealand and Australia was always going to be a keenly observed clash for Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the Springboks brains trust.

It would have given SA Rugby’s director of rugby a glimpse of what to expect should the Boks get to play in the Rugby Championship (RC) in November and December...

