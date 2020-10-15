Worst of times
LIAM DEL CARME | Bledisloe opener is an ominous warning to Boks
If the All Blacks-Wallabies clash is anything to go by, we have a gargantuan task at the Rugby Championship
15 October 2020 - 20:00
Last week’s Bledisloe Cup opener between New Zealand and Australia was always going to be a keenly observed clash for Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the Springboks brains trust.
It would have given SA Rugby’s director of rugby a glimpse of what to expect should the Boks get to play in the Rugby Championship (RC) in November and December...
