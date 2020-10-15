Silly as it seems, the US wants to edge its way into cricket’s elite

America has applied for ICC membership, perhaps with half an eye on the sport’s monetary potential

When America last seriously adopted one of Britain’s favourite sports, hundreds of millions tuned in to see the embarrassing sight of US singer Diana Ross fluffing a choreographed penalty kick. It went wide.



Now, 26 years on from America’s razzmatazz and ill-fated interpretation of a “soccer” World Cup on its shores, the nation is coming after the more restrained world of international cricket...