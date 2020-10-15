Silly as it seems, the US wants to edge its way into cricket’s elite
America has applied for ICC membership, perhaps with half an eye on the sport’s monetary potential
15 October 2020 - 20:01
When America last seriously adopted one of Britain’s favourite sports, hundreds of millions tuned in to see the embarrassing sight of US singer Diana Ross fluffing a choreographed penalty kick. It went wide.
Now, 26 years on from America’s razzmatazz and ill-fated interpretation of a “soccer” World Cup on its shores, the nation is coming after the more restrained world of international cricket...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.