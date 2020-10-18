Blast from the past: Fiess makes rifles his instruments for a record-equaller
18 October 2020 - 18:58
1954 — Jake Tuli, already considered to be on the wane despite being only 23 years old, loses his Empire flyweight title to unbeaten Welshman Dai Dower on points over 15 rounds at Harringay Stadium in London. The winner had been promised a world title crack, though that materialised only in 1957, with Dower getting knocked out in one round...
