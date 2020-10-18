Sport

We’re breaking transgender barriers in rugby, but there’ll be broken bones

ANALYSIS | In the amateur ranks science is clouded by ideological sensitivity, but they’re risking serious injury

18 October 2020 - 18:59 By Oliver Brown

Human physiology dictates that being born and growing up male confers some glaring, quantifiable advantages when it comes to rugby. In the men’s game, the forces exerted on the head and neck are 20% to 30% greater than on the women’s side owing to mass differences alone. At a time when anxieties over concussion and paralysis have never been so acute, World Rugby has consequently seen fit to ban transgender women from women’s rugby at international level, deeming the risk of significant injury “too great”.

Remarkably, that stance has been rejected this week by the Rugby Football Union, which is refusing to create any such barriers in the amateur ranks until more evidence is provided. In effect, the RFU, by refusing to accept the findings of the international federation, is kicking the can down the road...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The pain in Spain: what really happened to Gareth Bale at Real Sport
  2. We’re breaking transgender barriers in rugby, but there’ll be broken bones Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Fiess makes rifles his instruments for a record-equaller Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wilson drives the push to crowning glory Sport
  5. Silly as it seems, the US wants to edge its way into cricket’s elite Sport

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Australia prime minister joins transgender policy backlash Cricket
  2. CAS dismisses Caster Semenya appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations Sport
  3. Caster Semenya vs IAAF: What you need to know South Africa
  4. Thai boxer Rose is as tough as they come Sport
  5. Asia's first gay sports tournament begins in Nepal Lifestyle
  6. Transgender golfer sues over birth rule Sport
X