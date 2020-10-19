Sport

Blast from the past: Boks kick their way to victory in no-try RWC final

Today in SA sports history: October 20

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 October 2020 - 20:00

Today in SA sports history: October 20

1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in SA, Gerrie Coetzee loses his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber dropped a decision against American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers...

