The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | No rest for the wicket: how stupid CSA chief Beresford Williams really is
Thinking he was a smart matador, he angered the wrong bull and may have disembowelled his own organisation
19 October 2020 - 20:05
Towards the end of Tony Scott’s riveting 1998 classic thriller Enemy of the State, Gene Hackman tells Will Smith: “It’s either you’re incredibly smart, or incredibly stupid.”
If you’ve finished the movie, Smith proved he was incredibly smart..
