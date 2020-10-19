Man United taste late success, but still lack key ingredients for successful recipe

Emotions were soothed by a flurry of goals, but Solskjaer’s side will need to be better when facing top teams

Whatever you might think about Manchester United, the team’s hunger for success has not disappeared or altered during their recent travails, though beating Newcastle inside an empty stadium was more like a microwave meal than fine dining.



Microwave meals always look good at first glance, but they are never as impressive when you start chewing on them. So yes, this was a good result and, by the end, a comprehensive victory. Manchester United played well and got the win they deserved, yet it was not quite as good as it seemed. There was something in the aftertaste, a feeling the recipe still lacks some ingredients...