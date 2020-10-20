KHANYISO TSHWAKU | It’s thunderbolt time again - Rabada’s back with a vengeance

Fully rested and recuperated, he’s finding the form the Proteas would want him to sustain in the old normal

Maybe there’s something in the Dubai water that brings the best out of Kagiso Rabada. The pace, the accuracy and the streets smarts are back. There’s a fresher view about him that’s been missing in the past two years that can only be good for the national team once they’re allowed to get back into the swing of international things.



In reaching the 50 Indian Premier League wicket milestone when he dismissed his former national team captain Faf du Plessis, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings, Rabada was the fastest to the landmark...