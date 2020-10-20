Things are getting stale, mate, so Champions League is looking to freshen up

Uefa eyes 36-team group stage with 10 matches a side to balance playing fields between the majors and minors

Uefa is ready to consider radical plans to increase the size of the Champions League to 36 clubs from 2024-25.



The proposal, which would mean each side playing 10 group matches, is understood to be gaining support among clubs across Europe, including in some of its biggest leagues...