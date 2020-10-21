At 80, Sir Geoffrey boycotts God in favour of feng shui and green tea

The voice of cricket shows his soft side as he celebrates beating cancer and fast bowlers to become an octogenarian

At Betty’s Tea Room in York, England, on Wednesday, a familiar figure in a smart suit sat down, took off his Panama hat and ordered a herbal tea and lactose-free cake to mark his 80th birthday.



Sir Geoffrey Boycott was unable to travel to London to eat at his favourite restaurant, but it does not take a global pandemic to remind one of cricket’s most celebrated figures, who has already survived a bout of cancer and a quadruple heart bypass in 2018, about the fragility of life...