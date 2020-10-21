Blast from the past: How Toweel’s kind words helped rising star go on to shine
Today in SA sports history: October 22
21 October 2020 - 20:08
Today in SA sports history: October 22
1960 — Willie Toweel fights for the last time in his career, taking on rising star Emile Griffith at Madison Square Garden in New York. Griffith won on an eighth-round technical knockout. After Griffith had killed opponent Benny Kid Paret, Toweel, who had killed his friend, Hubert Essakow, in 1956, wrote a letter to the American encouraging him to continue. Griffith, who took consolation from that missive, went on to fight 337 world championship rounds, more than any other boxer. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.