Blast from the past: How Toweel’s kind words helped rising star go on to shine

Today in SA sports history: October 22

David Isaacson Sports reporter
21 October 2020 - 20:08

1960 — Willie Toweel fights for the last time in his career, taking on rising star Emile Griffith at Madison Square Garden in New York. Griffith won on an eighth-round technical knockout. After Griffith had killed opponent Benny Kid Paret, Toweel, who had killed his friend, Hubert Essakow, in 1956, wrote a letter to the American encouraging him to continue. Griffith, who took consolation from that missive, went on to fight 337 world championship rounds, more than any other boxer. ..

