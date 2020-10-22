Ref’s whistle sounds a piercing alarm on rugby rule variations
It’s too early to judge efforts to declutter the game, but there are signs they might be doing it a disservice
22 October 2020 - 19:38
We are yet to enjoy the benefits of the subtle law variations that are aimed at speeding up rugby.
Like ensuring a fair contest for possession between the attacking and defending team, speeding up the game by cleaning up the ruck is an entirely virtuous pursuit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.