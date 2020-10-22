Rugby great says tackling bigger guys is partly to blame for his Alzheimer’s

Scotland’s Five Nations star Roy Laidlaw has had to give up work, but says he has ‘no regrets’

Roy Laidlaw, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions scrumhalf, has revealed that he has Alzheimer’s disease and believes that tackling larger opponents contributed to his condition.



Laidlaw, who played in 47 Tests for Scotland and four for the Lions on the 1983 tour of New Zealand, has explained that he is experiencing dementia at 67. It is understood that he is the first high-profile former player in Britain or Ireland to publicly link his symptoms with rugby union...