It is understood CSA will inform the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) of the resignations. It will also tell sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa it is willing to agree to the creation of an interim governance structure.

CSA has until Tuesday to give Mthethwa written representations as to why he shouldn’t intervene in its matters.

The structure will be made up of four current independent board members‚ a representative nominated by the minister‚ one by Sascoc and another by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

CSA will also propose that a former national cricketer of good standing serve on the board pending approval from the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

Crucially‚ the people who serve on the interim governance structure will not have been involved in CSA in the past four years.

Furthermore‚ they should not have participated in the Fundudzi-led forensic investigation that’s at the heart of CSA’s mess.

It is also understood that the interim structure will be installed as soon as possible after all legal boxes have been ticked and every effort will be made to ensure it complies with the organisation’s MOI.