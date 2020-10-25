Sport

Wolves’s Traore has foes wondering as he slips their grip. What’s his secret?

The dazzling winger is giving new meaning to the phrase ‘greased lightning’ - this is his shrewd strategy

25 October 2020 - 18:28 By John Percy

It has become one of the most intriguing rituals of Wolverhampton Wanderers’s season. In the moments before kickoff, a member of staff will run onto the field, whip out a bottle of baby oil and frantically lather the arms of Adama Traore.

The ritual began as a shrewd plan to protect his shoulder, after he dislocated it four times last season, but Traore quickly noticed an additional benefit: defenders could no longer grip his arms as they attempted to stop him speeding away down the wing...

