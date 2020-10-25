Tour de farce: angry cyclists protest by taking the bus

Giro d’Italia tainted by spectacle of ‘broken’ riders, who have been called ungrateful prima donnas

After one of the most dramatic grand tour stages in recent memory on Thursday, the Giro d’Italia descended into farce on Saturday as a rider revolt forced organisers to slash the 251km stage 19 in half, with the cyclists spending the first 118km on a bus.



The protest, against the conditions the riders are being asked to endure in late October, led to plenty of confusion and no little bad blood, with the Giro’s race director, Mauro Vegni, warning that “someone would pay” for the insubordination. However, it ultimately had no effect on the race...