Diving legend Louganis comes out with it: did HIV cost me jobs?
After being subjected to racism at school, the Olympian suffered discrimination in sport because he’s gay
26 October 2020 - 19:59
He is regularly dubbed the world’s best diver, but Olympic gold medallist Greg Louganis still questions whether he missed out on lucrative sponsorship deals and top TV jobs because he is gay and HIV-positive.
The diver turned LGBTI activist, actor and author’s status was confirmed six months before the 1988 Seoul Olympics...
