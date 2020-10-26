Sport

The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Twelve steps forward, four steps back for Cricket SA

With the board’s resignation, CSA dampened its burning house, but it’s rehired four of those who resigned

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
26 October 2020 - 19:58

It’s taken Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) members’ council a long time to find its missing spine and get rid of its board.

Now that it’s done so, the council has removed the independents and installed four former non-independent board members onto the interim governance structure — members who were part of the previous board.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Demotivated Dingaan de-gloves Sport
  2. Diving legend Louganis comes out with it: did HIV cost me jobs? Sport
  3. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Twelve steps forward, four steps back for Cricket SA Sport
  4. Blast from the past: One of SA’s classic ring wars goes to Carnival City Sport
  5. Wolves’s Traore has foes wondering as he slips their grip. What’s his secret? Sport

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Related articles

  1. More resignations expected at embattled Cricket SA on day of high drama Cricket
  2. Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent ... Cricket
  3. Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to ... Cricket
  4. All eyes on tense Cricket SA member’s council meeting set to take place on ... Cricket
X