KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Twelve steps forward, four steps back for Cricket SA

With the board’s resignation, CSA dampened its burning house, but it’s rehired four of those who resigned

It’s taken Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) members’ council a long time to find its missing spine and get rid of its board.



Now that it’s done so, the council has removed the independents and installed four former non-independent board members onto the interim governance structure — members who were part of the previous board. ..