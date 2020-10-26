The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Twelve steps forward, four steps back for Cricket SA
With the board’s resignation, CSA dampened its burning house, but it’s rehired four of those who resigned
26 October 2020 - 19:58
It’s taken Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) members’ council a long time to find its missing spine and get rid of its board.
Now that it’s done so, the council has removed the independents and installed four former non-independent board members onto the interim governance structure — members who were part of the previous board. ..
