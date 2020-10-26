Blast from the past: Demotivated Dingaan de-gloves
26 October 2020 - 20:00
1984 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat South America 22-13 in the final second Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Wings Carel du Plessis and Ray Mordt, centre Danie Gerber and flanker Kulu Ferreira dotted down, with flyhalf Errol Tobias adding two penalties. It was SA’s last fully fledged Test for eight years. ..
