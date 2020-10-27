Blast from the past: Binder gives opponents the slip to floor it to first

1994 — The Proteas lose their 10th ODI in a row, going down by six wickets against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Openers Gary Kirsten (69) and captain Kepler Wessels (51) helped SA to 222/4, but the hosts raced to victory inside 45 overs. That remains SA’s worst losing streak, though it didn’t include a nine-wicket loss to Holland in a match that lacked ODI status the previous encounter. The SA team of 2004 matched the run of 10 straight losses.



2000 — Opening batsman Gary Kirsten scores 101 and Jacques Kallis 93 to help the Proteas chase down the 288-run target and beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fourth ODI in Kimberley for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series...