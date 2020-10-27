Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | WBC wants to add punch to weight classes, but there’s a giant flaw
The council must have been snoozing when the super-cruiserweight division was tried and knocked out decades ago
27 October 2020 - 20:34
The World Boxing Council (WBC) is considering adding another weight class to cater for the smaller heavyweight fighters so they don’t have to take on the giants now trolling the rings.
They’re basically looking at a super-cruiserweight division from just more than 90kg to 102kg. That would be 18 weight classes. Imagine that! The traditionalists of old who saw boxing thrive on just eight divisions must be rolling in their graves...
