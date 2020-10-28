Blast from the past: Mighty Miller smashes Bangladesh out of the park

Today in SA sports history: October 29

1996 — Jonty Rhodes scores 54 to help the Proteas to a five-wicket win over India in a triangular ODI in Rajkot. SA reached the 186 target with eight balls remaining.



2007 — Makhaya Ntini and Albie Morkel take four wickets each as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 14 runs in the final ODI in Lahore to clinch the five-match series 3-2. SA had scored 233/9, with Jacques Kallis hitting 86 and Herschelle Gibbs 54. Pakistan were on track for victory at 199/4, but Ntini and Morkel combined to knock over the last six wickets for 20 runs. ..