Blast from the past: Mighty Miller smashes Bangladesh out of the park
Today in SA sports history: October 29
28 October 2020 - 21:10
1996 — Jonty Rhodes scores 54 to help the Proteas to a five-wicket win over India in a triangular ODI in Rajkot. SA reached the 186 target with eight balls remaining.
2007 — Makhaya Ntini and Albie Morkel take four wickets each as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 14 runs in the final ODI in Lahore to clinch the five-match series 3-2. SA had scored 233/9, with Jacques Kallis hitting 86 and Herschelle Gibbs 54. Pakistan were on track for victory at 199/4, but Ntini and Morkel combined to knock over the last six wickets for 20 runs. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.