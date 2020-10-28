Bok powerhouse unlikely to spring back into action this year
It’s been 17 years since a World Player of the Year could not loll in the lustre of success. Now it’s Pieter-Steph’s turn
28 October 2020 - 21:16
Not since Jonny Wilkinson has a reigning World Player of the Year followed up an annus mirabilis with an annus horribilis.
That is the dramatic change in fortune that has befallen Springbok talisman Pieter-Steph du Toit...
