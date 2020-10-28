People’s champion: Belarus basketball star jailed over election protest
Olympian Yelena Leuchanka joins 1,000 others to sign letter for change after protest lands her in a cell for 15 days
28 October 2020 - 21:14
Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka has twice represented her country at the Olympic Games, but until 2020 she had always stayed out of politics. That changed abruptly when Belarus was engulfed by protests.
When she joined a street demonstration against president Alexander Lukashenko, one of the country’s best-known athletes found herself arrested and jailed in a lice-ridden cell...
