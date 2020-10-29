Anchored, average, not out, all out — this is where local cricket is at

Here’s how domestic cricket teams are shaping up for 2020/21 season, which starts on Monday

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has experienced a winter of discontent like no other and an administrative spring that saw its morbidly resilient, but ultimately dysfunctional, board tumble.



That’s all happened in good time because on Monday the domestic season that was cut short in March because of Covid-19 will start afresh...