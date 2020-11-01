Sport

Covid won’t catch us: F1 teams say season is a go despite lockdowns

Formula One has been exempted from quarantine thanks to its strict protocols, and this is expected to continue

01 November 2020 - 18:32 By Alan Baldwin

Formula One teams are confident the 2020 season will be completed safely despite countries going into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are five of 17 races remaining – this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in northern Italy, then Turkey and two races in Bahrain followed by a finale in Abu Dhabi...

