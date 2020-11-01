Covid won’t catch us: F1 teams say season is a go despite lockdowns

Formula One has been exempted from quarantine thanks to its strict protocols, and this is expected to continue

Formula One teams are confident the 2020 season will be completed safely despite countries going into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



There are five of 17 races remaining – this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in northern Italy, then Turkey and two races in Bahrain followed by a finale in Abu Dhabi...