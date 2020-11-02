‘I’ll never forget’: scenes of World Cup triumph burn brightly for Erasmus

It was a team who had talent‚ but who’s moving parts came together at the most important time

It's been exactly a year since Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hoisted the Webb-Ellis Cup above his head after SA crushed England 32-12 to win the coveted trophy in Tokyo in Japan last November.



It could have and should have been a catapult to greater things‚ but the spread of Covid-19 and the massive impact it has had on the greater game of rugby has meant that the Springboks haven’t played any Test rugby...