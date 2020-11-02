Sport

‘I’ll never forget’: scenes of World Cup triumph burn brightly for Erasmus

It was a team who had talent‚ but who’s moving parts came together at the most important time

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
02 November 2020 - 19:57 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

It's been exactly a year since Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hoisted the Webb-Ellis Cup above his head after SA crushed England 32-12 to win the coveted trophy in Tokyo in Japan last November.

It could have and should have been a catapult to greater things‚ but the spread of Covid-19 and the massive impact it has had on the greater game of rugby has meant that the Springboks haven’t played any Test rugby...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Romeo Anayalated by Arnold in ‘15th greatest world title ... Sport
  2. Wallabies rookie vows to step up after Bledisloe disaster in Sydney Sport
  3. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | There’s more where Mapimpi, Kolisi and Am came from Sport
  4. ‘I’ll never forget’: scenes of World Cup triumph burn brightly for Erasmus Sport
  5. Don’t worry, we’ll be sharp, says West Indies coach of fractured build-up Sport

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X