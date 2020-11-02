The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | There’s more where Mapimpi, Kolisi and Am came from
That some of SA’s rugby franchises have to be reminded to transform spits in the face of the spade work black players put in
02 November 2020 - 19:57
On November 2, a black Springbok captain in Siyamthanda Kolisi lifted the William Webb-Ellis Cup on a night of delirious mayhem in Tokyo.
It was a morning of joy in South Africa, 12 years on from a cold but unforgettable night in Paris, where the Boks celebrated another Rugby World Cup...
