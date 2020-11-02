The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | There’s more where Mapimpi, Kolisi and Am came from

That some of SA’s rugby franchises have to be reminded to transform spits in the face of the spade work black players put in

On November 2, a black Springbok captain in Siyamthanda Kolisi lifted the William Webb-Ellis Cup on a night of delirious mayhem in Tokyo.



It was a morning of joy in South Africa, 12 years on from a cold but unforgettable night in Paris, where the Boks celebrated another Rugby World Cup...