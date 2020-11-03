Sport

Blast from the past: Devastated Tuli gives winnings to rival’s widow

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 November 2020 - 20:24

1952 — SA’s Empire flyweight champion Jake Tuli outpoints former French title-holder Honore Pratesi over 10 rounds at the Royal Albert Hall in London, but his opponent dies 36 hours later. The 31-year-old father of one, who had lost a bid for the world crown in 1950, collapsed after the bout and underwent two operations for bleeding on the brain. Pratesi, a medical orderly, died while his wife, Colette, was travelling to his bedside. Tuli, just 21 at the time, broke down and wept like a baby when he learnt of Pratesi’s death. Then the religious fighter prayed and asked to see a clergyman. “I am so sorry for his poor wife and family,” Tuli told his manager, Jim Wicks. An inquest into the tragedy returned a verdict of death by misadventure. Tuli fought a month later, stopping Belgian Emile Delplanque in the fourth round in Nottingham in the UK, then donated his purse of 300 guineas to Pratesi’s widow.

1999 — Breyton Paulse scores the only try of the match as the Springboks beat New Zealand 22-18 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, to clinch third spot at the Rugby World Cup. Fullback Percy Montgomery landed two drop goals, while flyhalf Henry Honiball kicked three penalties and the conversion...

