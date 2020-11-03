‘We’ve got different jobs’: Man U coach Solskjaer dismisses critic

The coach has defended his current line-up, after former player Roy Keane lays into the quality of the side

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is satisfied with the options available for every position in his squad after former captain Roy Keane described the current group as “nowhere near good enough”.



After United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, Keane, who led for United for more than eight years, said: “Ole will lose his job working with these players – that’s what is going to happen.”..