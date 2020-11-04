Blast from the past: It’s all over bar the shouting for Thobela

1996 — Former two-time world lightweight champion Dingaan Thobela suffers a surprise knockout at the hands of unheralded Geoff McCreesh. Thobela, still world ranked at the time, hurt the Englishman in the second round of their bout at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria. McCreesh backed into the ropes and Thobela jumped in to finish him off, but he got careless, placing his chin at the end of a desperate defensive blow. The arena went dead quiet as Thobela toppled over onto the canvas. The silence was broken by one punter shouting, “Get up!”, as the count reached four, but the South African remained comfortably in dreamland.



2005 — The Springboks and Argentina score three tries apiece, but SA win their one-off Test in Buenos Aires 34-23, thanks to the boot of fullback Percy Montgomery. Montgomery was also one of the try scorers, with centre Jaque Fourie and flanker Juan Smith...