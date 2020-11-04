Mourinho leaps to Kane’s defence against diving claims
The Tottenham manager dismisses the suggestion that he ordered players to show a more cynical side to their game
04 November 2020 - 20:23
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has defended Harry Kane against suggestions the striker dived to win a penalty in his team’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.
Kane went down under a challenge from Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana, earning a penalty for Spurs that he then converted...
