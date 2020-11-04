Sport

Mourinho leaps to Kane’s defence against diving claims

The Tottenham manager dismisses the suggestion that he ordered players to show a more cynical side to their game

04 November 2020 - 20:23 By Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has defended Harry Kane against suggestions the striker dived to win a penalty in his team’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.

Kane went down under a challenge from Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana, earning a penalty for Spurs that he then converted...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lack of local shot-stoppers is shooting SA soccer in the foot Sport
  2. Blast from the past: It’s all over bar the shouting for Thobela Sport
  3. Mourinho leaps to Kane’s defence against diving claims Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Devastated Tuli gives winnings to rival’s widow Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Boxing not so clever: MPs still haven’t learnt from a mistake ... Sport

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...

Related articles

  1. ‘We’ve got different jobs’: Man U coach Solskjaer dismisses critic Sport
  2. It’s all Greek to foreign soccer coaches in China Sport
X