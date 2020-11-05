Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for the Proteas as Pollock knocks India for six
05 November 2020 - 20:28
1993 — The Springboks take on Argentina for the first time, but they are forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for their 29-26 victory. Winger James small scored two of SA’s four tries in the first half as the visitors built up a 29-10 lead, but they were unable to add another point in the second half.
1996 — The Proteas, having gone unbeaten in the round robin phase of the three-nations tournament, lose the final against India in Mumbai by 35 runs. Chasing 221 to win, SA were bowled out for 185, with Pat Symcox top scoring with 46...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.