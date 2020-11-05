Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for the Proteas as Pollock knocks India for six

1993 — The Springboks take on Argentina for the first time, but they are forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for their 29-26 victory. Winger James small scored two of SA’s four tries in the first half as the visitors built up a 29-10 lead, but they were unable to add another point in the second half.



1996 — The Proteas, having gone unbeaten in the round robin phase of the three-nations tournament, lose the final against India in Mumbai by 35 runs. Chasing 221 to win, SA were bowled out for 185, with Pat Symcox top scoring with 46...