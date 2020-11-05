Sport

With help from former stalwarts, the Boks can regain their spring

SA would do well to enlist the skills of John Smit, Victor Matfield and Fourie du Preez to prepare for the Lions

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
05 November 2020 - 20:22

Rassie Erasmus and Co will do well to tap into intellectual property outside the current Springbok coaching team in preparation for 2021’s much-anticipated tour of the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, and his coaching team under Jacques Nienaber are under pressure to knock the Springboks into shape after the current Rugby World Cup (RWC) holders’ entire playing roster in 2020 had been cleared as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for the Proteas as Pollock knocks India for ... Sport
  2. Dophins drown Lions, Knights outwit Warriors and Titans milk Cobras Sport
  3. With help from former stalwarts, the Boks can regain their spring Sport
  4. Lack of local shot-stoppers is shooting SA soccer in the foot Sport
  5. Blast from the past: It’s all over bar the shouting for Thobela Sport

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...

Related articles

  1. Siya Kolisi salivates at prospect of facing other Boks in the Currie Cup Soccer
  2. Domestic program will not affect participation in the Rugby Championship‚ says ... Rugby
  3. Jake White challenges the younger players at the Bulls to learn from veteran ... Rugby
  4. SA commit to Rugby Championship for next decade Rugby
  5. Extract from 'Miracle Men' to celebrate a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Non-Fiction
X