With help from former stalwarts, the Boks can regain their spring

SA would do well to enlist the skills of John Smit, Victor Matfield and Fourie du Preez to prepare for the Lions

Rassie Erasmus and Co will do well to tap into intellectual property outside the current Springbok coaching team in preparation for 2021’s much-anticipated tour of the British and Irish Lions.



Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, and his coaching team under Jacques Nienaber are under pressure to knock the Springboks into shape after the current Rugby World Cup (RWC) holders’ entire playing roster in 2020 had been cleared as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...