All Blacks see red after ‘falling for Wallabies’ niggly tactics’
Kiwi coach says 'smarter' play is needed after heated Tri-Nations loss to Australia
08 November 2020 - 18:03
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has urged his team to play “smarter”, saying they were “provoked” into losing their discipline by a niggly Wallabies side during the tight loss in Brisbane.
Foster tasted a bitter first defeat as head coach of the All Blacks after his reshuffled side fell 24-22 in Saturday’s fiery cliffhanger at Lang Park, which featured two red cards and two yellow...
