Sport

All Blacks see red after ‘falling for Wallabies’ niggly tactics’

Kiwi coach says 'smarter' play is needed after heated Tri-Nations loss to Australia

08 November 2020 - 18:03 By Reuters

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has urged his team to play “smarter”, saying they were “provoked” into losing their discipline by a niggly Wallabies side during the tight loss in Brisbane.

Foster tasted a bitter first defeat as head coach of the All Blacks after his reshuffled side fell 24-22 in Saturday’s fiery cliffhanger at Lang Park, which featured two red cards and two yellow...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Michael moors Frans, while Evander ties up Mike Sport
  2. All Blacks see red after ‘falling for Wallabies’ niggly tactics’ Sport
  3. Kyrgios finds freedom after not wanting ‘to see the light of day’ Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for the Proteas as Pollock knocks India for ... Sport
  5. Dophins drown Lions, Knights outwit Warriors and Titans milk Cobras Sport

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Wallabies stun All Blacks in extraordinary game of cards Sport
  2. Bruised Wallabies look for pride at Lang Park against All Blacks Rugby
  3. Domestic program will not affect participation in the Rugby Championship‚ says ... Rugby
  4. Wallabies rookie vows to step up after Bledisloe disaster in Sydney Sport
X