Sport

Kyrgios finds freedom after not wanting ‘to see the light of day’

The Aussie star has opened up about living with depression, and his hopes of being back in action soon

08 November 2020 - 18:02 By Hardik Vyas

Australian Nick Kyrgios has opened up about his battle with depression and says returning to live with his parents in Canberra in 2020 has been good for his mind and soul.

Kyrgios, who started seeing a psychologist in 2018, has been criticised for not caring enough about his tennis career...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

