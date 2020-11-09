Blast from the past: SA brought back to reality at Eden Gardens despite Donald heroics

1902 — Jimmy Sinclair scores 104 in SA’s follow-on innings of 225 in the final third Test against Australia at Newlands. But it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat as the visitors wrapped up the match the next day by 10 wickets to take the first series between these two nations 2-0.



1991 — SA’s cricketers play their first official ODI, taking on India in a three-match series to mark their return to international competition. The hosts won the toss at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and put SA in to bat first. Kepler Wessels top scored with 50 off 95 balls, and Adrian Kuiper added 43 from 64 deliveries as SA made 177/8 in 47 overs. Allan Donald struck early, reducing India to 3/2 as he dismissed their four top batsmen, including top-scorer Sachin Tendulkar (62). But India romped to victory by three wickets with 38 balls remaining. Donald took 5/29. A total of 11 players made international debuts that day — one Indian and 10 South Africans. Wessels had already been capped for Australia...