KHANYISO TSHWAKU | It was a Knight to remember - but cricket-hungry SA missed it

The domestic four-day game, especially now where there’s not much on offer, deserves far better visual treatment

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
09 November 2020 - 19:54

Under the old way of life, and it has to be termed as that since things will never be the same, Jacques Snyman’s belligerence would have gone unnoticed since, frankly, four-day cricket doesn’t quite tickle the entertainment funny bone.

If it were streamed or televised, Snyman’s 71-ball knock for the Knights against the Warriors in Bloemfontein would have entered some sort of visual memory bank. Regardless of ability and career longevity, pre-lunch first-day tons are unforgettable, even when you’re on the receiving end...

